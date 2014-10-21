* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound versus Monday's 8.36 percent close. * All eyes on a batch of Chinese economic growth indicators due later in the session. * Overnight cash rates watched for liquidity cues. * Liquidity tight at the start of the new reporting fortnight, worsened by the festival-related cash withdrawal from banks. * Markets closed on Thursday and Friday for national holidays. * 10-year yield seen moving in a 8.35 to 8.42 percent range.