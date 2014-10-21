* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range bound versus Monday's close of 8.36 percent. * China's economy grew 7.3 percent between July and September from a year earlier, slightly above the 7.2 percent forecast by analysts. * Overnight cash rates watched for liquidity cues. * Liquidity tight at the start of the new reporting fortnight, worsened by the festival-related cash withdrawal from banks. * Markets closed on Thursday and Friday for national holidays. * The 10-year yield seen moving in an 8.35 to 8.42 percent range.