* Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains 7 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 2.2 percent. * India said on Monday it would auction off coal blocks after the Supreme Court cancelled allocations in August. * India also said winners of the coal block allocations would have to pay back previous holders of the permits for their investment with a 12 percent return, according to local media. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)