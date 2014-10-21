China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
* Adani Enterprises gains 2 percent, while Adani Power is up 4 percent. * As part of measures on coal allocations, India allowed state- run companies to retain captive coal mines. * Adani Group has contracts to develop and operate those mines with state-run firms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
April 17 Pdf 1: Raffles Education Corporation Limited: