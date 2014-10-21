* Power Finance Corp gains 5 percent, while Rural Electrification Corp is up 3.6 percent. * India said on Monday it would auction coal blocks after the Supreme Court cancelled allocations in August. * Coal block auctions will reduce uncertainty regarding power generation companies that depend on the dry fuel, traders say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)