* BSE index is up 0.5 percent, NSE index rises 0.48 percent. * Miners surge after government to auction coal blocks. * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd up 6 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * The government also closer to sell stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp, days after relaxing fuel price controls. * Also, overseas investors snap five-day selling streak. * Foreign investors bought shares worth 10.40 billion rupees ($169.9 million) on Monday - NSE. * Blue-chips lead gains. ICICI Bank advances 1.5 percent, while Tata Motors adds 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)