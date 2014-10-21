* Cairn India Ltd's July-Sept operating profit may lag consensus - Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates. * Oil explorer may report operating profit of 27.75 billion rupees ($452.9 million) as per SmartEstimates. * Consensus mean estimate is 28.19 billion rupees. * Cairn India reports results later in the day. * Shares down 0.4 percent as of 0533 GMT. ($1 = 61.2700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)