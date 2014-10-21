* Financial Technologies (India) Ltd slumps 20 percent to its daily limit. * The government orders the company be merged with unit National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). (bit.ly/1Dvu09R) * That means NSEL's liabilities will fall on Financial Technologies, traders say. * NSE had liabilities of nearly 55 billion rupees ($897.6 million). * The exchange has been under police investigation since August 2013 over a fraud probe. * Financial Tech has previously said it had no knowledge of wrongdoing at NSEL. ($1 = 61.2725 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)