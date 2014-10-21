RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
Oct 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische
Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 28, 2020
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.175
Reoffer price 99.65
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0255893114
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 28, 2025
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.536
Reoffer price 99.786
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0255893122
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Raifk & Vont
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
