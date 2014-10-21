UPDATE 1-S.Korea pension fund accepts Daewoo Shipbuilding bailout proposal
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)
Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower World Bank (IBRD)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish krona
Maturity Date June 23, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 103.396
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total to 3.5 billion
when fungible
Launched under the issuer's Global Debt Issuance
Facility
ISIN XS1078475024
or all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.