* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.8 percent. * Implying the NSE index may rise to the key 8,000 level for the first time since Sept. 30. * Additional reforms expected after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government ended fuel price controls, opened up the coal sector and won two state elections. * Asian shares gain tracking higher Wall Street on U.S. tech earnings. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan advances 0.7 percent. * Foreign investors bought shares worth 324 million rupees ($5.31 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * Earnings on Wednesday: Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro * Housing Development and Finance Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank also report results later in the day. (1 US dollar = 61.0000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)