* USD/INR seen opening lower compared with Tuesday's close of 61.31/32. * Asian shares gain tracking higher Wall Street on U.S. tech earnings. See * Sentiment for rupee positive after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government ends fuel price controls, opens up the coal sector and the party wins two state elections. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.8 percent. * USD/INR pair at 61.08/10 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * Asian currencies are trading mixed to stronger against the dollar.