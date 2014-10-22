* Biocon Ltd falls 2.7 percent. * July-Sept earnings lag some analyst estimates. * Margins contracted by 90 bps to 22.8 percent on account of higher employee costs. * Says biopharma business continues to be impacted by factors like geo-political challenges. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)