* Shares of Indian automobile companies gain sharply. * Traders say sentiment is high as strong sales expected in the festive season. * Hero MotoCorp said it expected 40-50 percent higher sales in Dhanteras, considered an auspicious day for buying and making investments. * Hero shares up 3.44 percent to hit an all-time high. * Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd adds 1.9 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra is up 0.9 percent.