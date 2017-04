* India's BSE index gains 0.75 percent, while NSE index adds 0.77 percent. * Indexes are heading for fourth straight day of gains. * Stocks track positive cues from Asia and the U.S. markets. * The NSE index is just a whisk away from the 8,000 level, last touched on Sept. 30. * Auto stocks gain as sales expected to peak in the festive season, traders say. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains 3.4 percent to hit an all-time high. * Heavyweight blue-chip stocks also gain. Reliance Industries climbs 1.6 percent, Larsen and Toubro adds 1.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)