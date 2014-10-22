* Dewan Housing Finance Corp shares surge 9.6 percent. * Headed towards their biggest daily gain since July. * July-September earnings beat some analyst estimates. * Profit rose 3 percent to 1.52 billion rupees ($24.8 million). ($1 = 61.2200 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)