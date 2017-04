* India's overnight cash rate rises as much as 9.10 percent versus previous close of 8.20/25 percent, according to CCIL. * Quotes at 8.80/90 percent at 01:30 p.m. (0800 GMT). * The rate in the secured CBLO market also hits a high of 9 percent. * Banks step up covering before long weekend. Festival related cash withdrawal also hurts. * Markets closed on Thursday and Friday due to national holidays.