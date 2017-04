* India's 5-year swap rate falls 3 bps to 7.49 percent * 1-year rate falls 5 bps to 8.01 percent. * Both levels last seen in July 2013. * OIS rally this month comes amid expectations of earlier-than-expected RBI rate cuts. * Easing CPI and government removal of diesel controls are boosting those expectations * The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.37 percent. See * Markets closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.