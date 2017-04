* USD/INR trading at 61.23/24 versus its Tuesday's close of 61.31/32. * Gains in the domestic share market hurting the pair. * NSE index up 0.8 percent on day. * Traders expect ranged trading to continue in the holiday-shortened trading week. * Markets to remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Diwali. * Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)