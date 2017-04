* FIIs have taken a fancy to corporate bonds. * Demand especially strong in 1-5 year corporate bonds, bankers say. * Spread in these maturities 40 bps above similar government debt, bankers add. * Traders say flows into corporate bonds come after FII limits in government bonds reached. * Corporate bonds have seen inflows of around $980 million in October, nearly half of the $2 billion in debt inflows. * Around 72 percent of the $2.6 billion of inflows into Indian debt in September was to corporate bonds, traders say. * Typically, FII interest in government bonds is much bigger than corporate debt. * Foreign funds keen on Indian debt due to easing inflation and government reforms.