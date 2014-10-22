US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
* Tata Metaliks surges 17.5 pct to 153.80 rupees. * Marks highest level since Oct. 2010 . * Heads towards its biggest daily gain since July 17. * Posts profit of 270.4 million rupees ($4.42 million) versus loss of 68 million rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.2300 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 19 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,867.4 47,496.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t