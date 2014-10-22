* A slew of blue-chip earnings, including Maruti Suzuki
and ICICI Bank to set tone.
* Global factors also seen key with Indian markets closed on
Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
* Overall sentiment seen supported by hopes of further reforms.
* Movements in Brent crude, which is at a four-year low,
will also be watched closely.
* Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex
markets.
* 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range,
traders say.
* Rupee may trade between 60.75 and 61.50, traders say.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel
earnings
Tue: ING Vysya Bank, Nestle India,
Ranbaxy Laboratories earnings.
Wed: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra
earnings
Money Supply
Thu: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki,
Bharti Airtel, IDFC Ltd,
Jubilant Food Works, Ambuja Cements
earnings.
Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra earnings
India's foreign exchange reserves
Bank Loan growth, Deposit growth
Sept infrastructure output