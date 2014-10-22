* A slew of blue-chip earnings, including Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank to set tone. * Global factors also seen key with Indian markets closed on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. * Overall sentiment seen supported by hopes of further reforms. * Movements in Brent crude, which is at a four-year low, will also be watched closely. * Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex markets. * 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range, traders say. * Rupee may trade between 60.75 and 61.50, traders say. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel earnings Tue: ING Vysya Bank, Nestle India, Ranbaxy Laboratories earnings. Wed: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra earnings Money Supply Thu: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Ltd, Jubilant Food Works, Ambuja Cements earnings. Fri: Mahindra and Mahindra earnings India's foreign exchange reserves Bank Loan growth, Deposit growth Sept infrastructure output