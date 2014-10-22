Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 105.112

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct April 25, 2021 FRTR

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0012268290

Parent ISIN FR0011847425

