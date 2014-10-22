BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.932
Yield 0.76 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1130066175
