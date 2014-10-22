BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps, equivalent to 64.3 basis points
over the Sep 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE0000BHY0A07
