BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nestle Holding Inc (Nestle)
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date November 3, 2020
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 101.133
Payment Date November 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.