Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co (Wells Fargo)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.18

Reoffer price 99.18

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, eqvivalent to 85.6 basis points

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1130067140

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)