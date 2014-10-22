BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor SoFFin
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date January 30, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.8910
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date October 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US30254WAF68
