Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Free Hanseatic City of Bremen
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.878
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, eqvivalent to 26.4 basis points
over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, LBBW, Natixis & WGZ Bank
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A11QJZ6
