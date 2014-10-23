Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1130526780
