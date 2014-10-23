Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.756
Yield 0.786 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.5bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1130487868
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)