October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Rhino Bondco SPA (RHINO BONDCO)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2020

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price par

Issue yield 7.25 pct

Reoffer price par

Spread 698 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the benchmark

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas

& Goldman Sachs

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 265 million euro when fungible

ISIN RegS XS1130814145

ISIN - 144A XS1130814574

