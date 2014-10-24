Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Grand City Properties S.A., Luxembourg

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 95.564

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc,

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

