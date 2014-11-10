* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.16 percent. * India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi beefed up his cabinet on Sunday. * Modi appoints a separate defence minister, frees Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to focus on the budget and reforms. * Also, finance minister vows to push land purchase reform. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 1.2 percent. * Asian shares firm after sound U.S., China data. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 25.37 billion rupees ($413.36 million) on Friday - NSE * Key earnings on Monday: Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres (1 US dollar = 61.3750 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)