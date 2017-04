* USD/INR trades weaker at 61.49/50 versus Friday's 61.6425/6525 close. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Dollar rally loses steam after the payrolls data on Friday. Index of the dollar against six majors down 0.3 percent. * Pair seen holding in a 61.30 to 61.60 range. Traders to watch shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * Shares trading up 0.3 percent in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)