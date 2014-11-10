* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares gain as much as 2.9 pct. * Marks an all-time high of 920.45 rupees. * Unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' quarterly profit grew by 49 pct to a record level of $143 mln. * Sun Pharma's July-Sept earnings will beat estimates on account of Taro's performance - traders. * Sun to announce Sept-quarter earnings on Thursday - BSE. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)