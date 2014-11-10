* Indian railway stocks rally after the appointment of new minister * Traders cite hopes for reforms and investment into sector * Modi appointed Suresh Prabhu as railway minister as part of a cabinet expansion. * Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd shares rise 4.5 pct. * BEML Ltd gains 4.3 pct and Titagarh Wagons Ltd surge 4.1 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)