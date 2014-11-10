* BSE index down 0.1 pct while the NSE index falls 0.11 pct. * Investors book profits after indexes marked record highs earlier in the session. * BSE rose as much as 0.57 pct to a record high of 28,027.96 * NSE gained 0.55 pct to life high of 8,383.05. * Larsen and Toubro falls 1.7 pct after the company's July-Sept. earnings lagged estimates. * Among, other blue-chips, ICICI Bank falls 0.8 percent and Tata Motors is down 1.2 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)