* Apollo Tyres gains 2.3 pct ahead of Sept-quarter earnings later in the day. * Company's earnings may beat consensus mean estimates by 2 percent - Thomson Reuters StarMine. * Consensus mean estimate is 2.67 billion rupees ($43.45 million), according to StarMine. (1 US dollar = 61.4550 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)