BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
* Apollo Tyres gains 2.3 pct ahead of Sept-quarter earnings later in the day. * Company's earnings may beat consensus mean estimates by 2 percent - Thomson Reuters StarMine. * Consensus mean estimate is 2.67 billion rupees ($43.45 million), according to StarMine. (1 US dollar = 61.4550 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index