* Defensive stocks top gainers on India's benchmark BSE index . * ITC up 3.5 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.3 pct. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains 0.8 pct and Hindustan Unilever up 0.6 pct. * Traders turn to safe havens amid string of record highs on indexes. * The 30-share BSE index down 0.3 pct after setting records in each of the previous five sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)