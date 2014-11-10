BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
* Defensive stocks top gainers on India's benchmark BSE index . * ITC up 3.5 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.3 pct. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains 0.8 pct and Hindustan Unilever up 0.6 pct. * Traders turn to safe havens amid string of record highs on indexes. * The 30-share BSE index down 0.3 pct after setting records in each of the previous five sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index