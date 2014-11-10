BUZZ-India's Wipro rises on Q4 profit beat
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.18 pct vs previous close. * Broad bullishness on hopes of early rate cuts. * RBI sells 100 bln rupees of 42-day cash management bills at 8.2466 percent. * India to announce September consumer price index later this week.
MUMBAI, April 26 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous milestone hit in March 2015, while the rupee hit a 20-month against the dollar.