* India sold 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of 42-day cash management bills (CMBs) at 8.2466 percent. * CMB sale has limited impact on bond markets. * Traders say CMB sale was not done to address fiscal slippage as some had first speculated. * CMB sale was done strictly to address temporary cash mismatches, a finance ministry official confirms. * Says sale comes as government must pay higher-than-expected tax refunds. * "This is mainly because of temporary cash mismatch due to high tax refunds," the official told Reuters. * Market expects more CMBs as mismatch expected to continue for a few more weeks. * CMB auction is India's first since September 2013. * Benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.18 percent. ($1 = 61.4500 Indian rupee)