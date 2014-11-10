** Shares in British IT outsourcer and consultancy Quindell
slump as much as 25.1 pct as clarifications over a share
transfer agreement between 3 directors and a third part does
little to assuage investor concern.
** Share transfer agreements between 3 directors and
Equities First Holdings LLC.
** Clarification intended to clear investor confusion
following structure of directors' purchase of shares which
involved loan from the company backed in turn by already owned
shares.
** Shares hit their lowest price since May 2013.
