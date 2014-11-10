* USD/INR trading weaker at 61.45/46 versus Friday's 61.6425/6525 close. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Losses in the domestic share market, however, aiding sentiment for the pair and limiting further falls. * Dollar rally loses steam after the payrolls data on Friday. Index of the dollar against six majors down 0.24 percent. * Pair seen holding in a 61.30 to 61.60 range during the rest of the session. * Shares trading down 0.2 percent and being watched for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)