Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million south african rand

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 100.778

Payment Date November 20,2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 (Selling:1.1875,m+u:0.1875)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion south african rand when

fungible.

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0994434487

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)