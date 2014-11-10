Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2017

Coupon 0.740 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.74 pct

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE00064252132

