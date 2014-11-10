BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GITI TIRE PTE LTD
Issue Amount SG $100 million
Maturity Date November 17, 2017
Coupon 6.00 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, DBS & ICBC SG
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
