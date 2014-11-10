Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OeBB-Infrastruktur AG

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.030

Reoffer price 99.030

Spread 8.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, RBI & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1138366445

