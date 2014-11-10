BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OeBB-Infrastruktur AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.030
Reoffer price 99.030
Spread 8.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, RBI & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1138366445
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.