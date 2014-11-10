BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 01, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 104.612
Reoffer price 104.612
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, ING & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000LB0M596
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.