BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.10 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KFW
Issue Amount 50 million brazilian real
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.50 pct
Issue price 98.8625
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.1875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 brazilian real million
when fungible
ISIN XS0973219065
TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan stocks extended gains on Wednesday, a day after posting their best single-day percentage jump in nearly three weeks, while the local currency soared to its highest in over two-and-a-half years. Retail investors were piling in on the back of recent net buying by foreign investors, while an overnight rally on Wall Street added to the optimism. As of 0320 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,846.66, after